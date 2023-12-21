MP: 'We Want Mama Ji...' Hundreds Of School Girls & Women Gather To Meet Shivraj As He Leaves For Amarkantak (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day before former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan left for Amarkantak, hundreds of school girls and women gathered to meet him in Jabalpur's Bargi on Wednesday. Teary eyed, the girls hugged him and raised slogans, "We want Mama ji."

Chouhan and family left to Amarkantak for two days from Thursday. He reached Bargi on Wednesday afternoon and stayed there for a night. He also met the party workers there and received a warm welcome from the women and party workers present there.

Later, he also met the school students.

Seeing hie beloved (ladli behnas and bhanjis) sisters and nieces crying, Chouhan too got emotional. "I am your brother and mama. I’m with you always. I am with my sisters always. I am confident that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the development of the state will gain new momentum.," he said.

In Amarkantak, the former CM will worship at the origin place of Mother Narmada. His family is also with him.

#WATCH | 'We Want Mama Ji': Hundreds Of School Girls, Women Gather To Hug Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Jabalpur As He Leaves For Amarkantak @ChouhanShivraj #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/ASRa4WIeRW — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 21, 2023

Planting routine continues

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is continuing his plantation routine. This morning he planted a sapling at Maikal Resort near Bargi Dam. From here they reached the Samadhi place of Rani Durgavati and paid tribute.

After the assembly election code of conduct was imposed and the fourth list of BJP candidates was released, Chouhan had reached Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He had shared photos and videos on social media while sitting and contemplating on the banks of Ganga. He had written in his post- 'Mother Ganga is the virtuous flow of Indian culture; This culture will guide the world humanity burning in the fire of materialism on the path of eternal peace.