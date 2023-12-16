MP: Loudspeakers Removed From Shiv Temple & Mosques In Gwalior, Police Honour Religious Gurus For Their Cooperation (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After a meeting with the religious gurus, police removed loudspeakers from temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches in Gwalior. The move is part of the state government's policy to reduce rising noise pollution in Madhya Pradesh.

Two days ago, on Wednesday, newly declared CM Mohan Yadav announced a ban on the unlawful use of loudspeakers at religious and public places in Madhya Pradesh.

A meeting was held in Hastinapur police station in coordination with SDOP Santosh Patel and SDM Israr Khan in which the Muslim brothers of Sirsod village, respecting the government's order, voluntarily removed the loudspeaker from the mosque to reduce the ill effects of noise pollution.

Along with Imam Uzar Ahmed of Sirsod Masjid, village elder Shamshad Ali and former Sarpanch Abid Ali, the Muslim brothers welcomed the government's instructions by removing loudspeakers outside the mosque before the Friday prayers. The loudspeaker installed in the Shiv temple in Chhari Mohalla was also taken down voluntarily.

Watch | After Ujjain and Dewas, loudspeakers are being removed from religious places in Gwalior👇#MadhyaPradesh #Gwalior #loudspeakers pic.twitter.com/os5HIVma7A — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 16, 2023

Police honoured religious leaders

The SDO and SDM of the police administration honoured the religious leaders with flower garlands and shawls for following the laws and orders and removing the loud speakers.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government has directed the police administration to remove loudspeakers from religious places and to enforce the Noise Pollution Control Act.

Actions taken at other places

Following the order issued by CM Mohan Yadav, the actions were taken in other cities as well. The drive began from Ujjain and later the actions were taken in Dewas on Saturday morning. The order was issued just few hours after Yadav took the oath.