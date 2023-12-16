 MP: After Ujjain, Loudspeakers Taken Down From Hanuman Temple & Masjid In Dewas (WATCH)
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav outlawed the unauthorised use of loudspeakers in temples, mosques, and other places of worship a few hours after he took the oath on Wednesday.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): After Ujjain, loudspeakers were taken down from religious places at Madhya Pradesh's Dewas on Saturday morning following orders from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stating ban on unlawful use of speakers at public places. The loudspeakers were removed from Sherwani Chowk Masjid and the Hanuman Temple at Bajrang Square earlier today in the Hatpipliya region in Dewas.

Order issued by CM Yadav

According to the Dec. 13, 2023, order, measures will be taken to remove loudspeakers from mosques and temples following appropriate coordination and contact with religious authorities. A list of religious locations that break the law is compiled and actions are being taken.

The directive also claimed that using loudspeakers needlessly causes noise pollution, which impairs people's ability to concentrate at work, and that using them late at night disrupts people's sleep. Thus, measures are taken to guarantee that DJs or loudspeakers are not abused.

Drive began from Yadav's hometown Ujjain

Notably, the drive to remove the loudspeakers from all the religious places began from Yadav’s hometown Ujjain on Friday morning.

Religious leaders and representatives of the Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and other communities met with the Ujjain Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Officer, and in-charges of the city and rural area Police Stations in order to carry out the directives. After a lengthy discussion, the drive was taken.

