Bhopal: Bandhavgarh Plans Bringing 50 Bison From Satpura Tiger Reserve

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has forwarded a proposal to bring 50 bison from Satpura Tiger Reserve to increase and improve the existing gene pool. The proposal was sent to Chief Wildlife Warden and now it has been forwarded to the Central government. On getting the clearance, the translocation of 50 bison will be done to Bandhavgarh.

District Forest Officer of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that the idea behind bringing 50 bisons from another national park is to improve the gene pool as the existing Bisons in the park were brought from one place i.e Kanha Tiger Reserve.

The bison, to be brought from Satpura Tiger Reserve, will get mixed with the existing population and would create a better gene pool. This will lessen the apprehension of spreading of any hereditary disease among the existing population of bison in the reserve, said the officer.

It was around one and half years ago that counting of bison was carried out at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and then their population stood at 160. And once again efforts are being made to do the head count. So far, the officers have done the dispersal counting of Bison. The outcome is exhilarating as bison have spread to more areas. The next counting will be done on the basis of how many bison reaches near the water hole in the month of February.

“ When the figures of dispersal area and water hole area will be with us then we would be able to find out the exact numbers of bison in the reserve,” said an officer.