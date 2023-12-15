Bhopal: State BJP Awaiting Centre’s Nod For Ministry Formation

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The formation of the state cabinet is stuck in between the state BJP and its central leadership.

The state unit of the party has completed the task of preparing a list of probable candidates and sent it to the Centre.

Once the Centre gives its approval, ministry will be formed in the state.

According to reports, the BJP will form the ministry before December 16 when the Kharmas (or inauspicious month) is beginning.

But an office-bearer of the BJP has said Kharmas hardly matters. The process for ministry formation is going on, and it will soon see the light of the day, he said.

Nevertheless, according to sources, the BJP’s central leadership is making a list of ministers on their own.

The leadership is mulling over the inclusion of new names in the list of probable ministers, because the BJP is planning to bring the younger generation to the forefront.

Those who have been in the ministry for a long time may be excluded this time.

Central and state leadership of the party have been discussing the issue.

The state unit wants to keep some former ministers in the cabinet, but a decision on their names is yet to be taken.

Governor out of Bhopal till Sunday evening

Governor Mangubhai Patel is out of Bhopal till Sunday evening, so the cabinet may be formed after December 17. It is, however, said that if the date for formation of ministry is fixed, the Governor may return to the state capital leaving his programme.