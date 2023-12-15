Bhopal: 42 IGRMS Exhibits Attract Art Lovers | Picasa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 42 exhibits showcasing Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal, at ‘India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale 2023’ at the Red Fort, New Delhi, are attracting thousands of art lovers.

The museum has displayed the objects which highlights the indigenous culture of the country, under Desaj theme at Barrack No. 4. Warli, Gond, Pithora, Bhil, Madhubani, Godna, Kalamkari scroll paintings of great tribal painters of the country like Jivya Soma Mase, Janganana Singh Shyam, Prema Fatya, Yashoda Devi, Manimala Chitrakar, etc. are on display.

Many other exhibits like drinking water pots collected from across the country, carved chairs from the Konyak Naga tribe of the North East, belt metal sculptures etc have been showcased.

“We are getting a huge response from visitors. More than a thousand visitors of all age groups visit our pavilion daily from 9am to 5.30 pm,” said Ashok Sharma, a PRO of the museum.

Around 20 tribal artists including Gond and Bhil who have painted the Barrack No. 4 through their traditional artworks are one of the major attractions of the museum.

“The colourful tribal paintings, especially birds and snakes etc in Jali design are attracting the visitors, especially children,” Sharma added.

Besides the IGRMNS exhibits, the two artists Govind Vishvas and Eshita Nimje from Bhopal have also showcased their paintings at the eight-day ‘India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale,’ inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 8.

Painter Govind has exhibited his two contemporary artworks including ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ and ‘I am on my way’. A self-taught artist, Eshita has showcased three acrylic works.

Of these, the works ‘Shattered Psyche: Layers of Desolation’ and ‘Harmony within Chaos... A Meditative Transformation’ was based on mental health. Her paintings are inspired by Gond and Bhil art forms.