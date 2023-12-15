Weather Update: Evenings Get Cooler In Bhopal, Night Temp Drops To 11.2°C

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winter chill intensified in the evening in Bhopal on Thursday. Though, there was a rise of 2 degrees Celsius in day temperature, but in the evening, the denizens felt intense cold.

Bhopal recorded a rise of 2 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 27.8, while it recorded a night temperature of 11.2. On the other hand, Indore recorded a day temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.4, while it recorded a night temperature of 13.8.

Malajhkhand, Umaria, Sidhi, Rewa, Nowgong, Mandla and Jabalpur recorded night temperature below 10 degrees Celsius after a sharp drop.

According to the meteorological department, a weak western disturbance is arriving over the mountains on Saturday. The weather system will largely affect the higher hills only. However, it is likely to alter the winds in the lower levels of atmosphere over the plains.

Slowing down and small change in direction may arrest any further fall and it may rise marginally on December 16 and December 17. After the passage of western disturbance, mercury may dip once again on December 18.

Ved Pratap Singh, senior scientist of meteorological department, said, “The rate of fall of temperature after sunset is relatively faster. It happens sometimes due to cyclonic circulation at a small scale.”