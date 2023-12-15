Bhopal: Religious Leaders Divided On Loudspeaker Usage | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government order against unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious places and other public places in the state has evoked mixed response from religious leaders. However, they unanimously said that it should be ensured that the people are not disturbed. While pujaris of places of Hindu worship said that Loudspeaker is used only during 8 am aarti and then at 8 pm, the Muslims religious leaders asserted that its usage is confined to 2-3 minutes during azan.

Preaching good for people

Gufa Mandir pujari Devendra Sharma said, “ Use of loudspeakers at religious places should not be prohibited as they are being used at particular times and for a limited period. Besides, preaching by seers and saints is good for society irrespective of the religions. No religion preaches bad things and if loudspeakers are used in the morning, it serves as a wake up call for society.”

Used only for limited period

Muslims Tyohar Committee president Dr Shahmiri Khuram said, “ Loudspeakers are used for a very limited period at any religious places. So, as far as noise pollution is concerned, there are other factors contributing towards it. So, the government should focus on other pollutants causing noise pollution like sirens, excessive honking, traffic noise and others.”

No clarity in govt order

Shahar Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi said, “State government order on the use of loudspeakers is not clear. Let the state government clarify it and so we will wait for the clarification. Onus is on the government to make decisions for the welfare of society.”

Should not disturb religious sentiments of others

Gurucharan Singh Arora said, “Loudspeakers should be played at low and permissible volume levels at the religious places. Blaring loudspeakers is a cause of disturbance specially for the students. One should consider the religious sentiments of others as well.”

Should not be banned

Gyani Dilip Singh, head of Gurudwara Prabandhak committee, said, “Sound instruments should be used at low volume. Loudspeakers should not be banned but the government must ensure that they are being played at permissible limit and not causing any disturbance to others specially students preparing for exams''

Not required at places of worship

Bhante Shakyaputra Sagar, head of Buddhist Community, said, “ Religion is to follow and not to propagate. There is no need for loudspeakers at places of worship. We have to assimilate what our religion preaches for the welfare of human beings so it is for us and not for others. So why should we use loudspeakers to propagate it.”

Loudspeaker use should be limited

Sanskriti Bachao Manch president Chandrashekhar Tiwari said, “ In Hindus, Aarti is performed at 6:00am but we do not use loudspeakers then. We use mike and loudspeakers during the Aarti performed at 8:00 am and 8:00pm. While in other religions, loudspeakers are used at sharp 5:00am.