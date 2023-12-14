Bhopal: Congress Media Wing Keep Mum On CM, His Deputies

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress media wing has been instructed to refrain from commenting on the working of the newly appointed chief minister and two deputy chief ministers till further orders.

Since the new chief ministers assumed office the Congress media cell is keeping quiet as the party higher ups have decided to avoid making any attack on the BJP-led government. An internal message circulated among the media wing leaders, states that ‘Till the further orders, all media wing leaders are instructed not to speak against the chief minister, deputy chief minister, through their statement, tweet or from any other social media platform. If possible do not participate in the debate programme organised on the channels’.

On Wednesday, Mohan Yadav took the oath as a chief minister and two MLAs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla also took oath as a deputy chief minister. Later in the evening after the cabinet meeting, Yadav announced to ban ‘unregulated loudspeakers and to ban sale of meat in open’ and few more decisions. However, none of the Congress spokesperson uttered the word over the decision. The Congress media cell also remained silent on the oath ceremony of the two deputy CMs. Only Congress state media president KK Mishra on X asked had posted, ‘the post of the deputy CM is not a constitutional post, but swearing-in was carried and this is a constitutional error’. But other than him no other spokesperson spoke on the matter as the party heads have decided against it.

It is after several decades that Congress has come out with such a directive. This has though not gone down well with many of the party spokespersons. A few believe that such type of gag order will send a wrong message to people that they are under the BJP government’s pressure and this perception may not augur well for the party especially in the Lok Sabha elections