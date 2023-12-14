 MP: Ambedkar Nagar-Bhopal Intercity Express Delayed By 2 Hours After It Rams Into Herd Of Sheep In Kalisindh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Ambedkar Nagar-Bhopal Intercity Express Delayed By 2 Hours After It Rams Into Herd Of Sheep In Kalisindh

MP: Ambedkar Nagar-Bhopal Intercity Express Delayed By 2 Hours After It Rams Into Herd Of Sheep In Kalisindh

The impact of the collision caused some of the sheep trapped inside the power engine of the train, leading to the wheels getting jammed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Kalisindh / Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Ambedkar Nagar to Bhopal Intercity Express has been delayed by two hours after it rammed into a herd of sheep trying to cross the track, in the Ratlam railway division on Wednesday. Five sheep were killed in the accident that was reported near Ghansoda gate on the Ranthbhawar - Kalisindh railway block.

As per information received, the incident was reported from Ujjain-Bhopal railway section when the train rammed into the cattle that came onto the track. The train was stranded for nearly about 2 hours due to the incident, before it resumed its journey.

The impact of the collision caused some of the sheep trapped inside the power engine of the train, leading to the wheels getting jammed.

Consequently, the train was gradually manoeuvred to a stop at the Kalisindh railway station. The damaged train engine was then detached and transported toward Bhopal by utilizing the power of a container goods train stationed at the station.

Read Also
MP: Cancellation Of Mhow-Indore Shuttle From Dec 15 Owing To Track Doubling
article-image

Other Trains Face Minor Delay

This incident caused a delay of approximately two hours and six minutes for the passengers aboard the train at Kalisindh station.

Due to the incident, Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra train which also bypasses Kalisindh station was also delayed by 10 minutes halt before resuming journey towards Indore at around 10:31 am.

Later, railway technicians rectified the engine by 1 pm and subsequently relocated to the siding line at Kalisindh station. The train collision is a reminder of the dangers that livestock face on railway tracks. It is important to take measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Kids In Slum Area Request District Immunisation Officer For Polio Drops (WATCH)

Indore: Kids In Slum Area Request District Immunisation Officer For Polio Drops (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, 5 Critical After Car's Tire Bursts In Sonkatch

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, 5 Critical After Car's Tire Bursts In Sonkatch

Madhya Pradesh: Shajapur Administration Tightens The Noose After Nylon String Sale Prevails In...

Madhya Pradesh: Shajapur Administration Tightens The Noose After Nylon String Sale Prevails In...

MP: Construction Of Underpass At Railway Gate 177 To Begin Soon In Jaora

MP: Construction Of Underpass At Railway Gate 177 To Begin Soon In Jaora

MP: 'Politics Of Hatred,' Congress MLA Arif Masood On CM Yadav's Decision To Restrict Loudspeakers...

MP: 'Politics Of Hatred,' Congress MLA Arif Masood On CM Yadav's Decision To Restrict Loudspeakers...