MP: Drive On To Remove Loudspeakers From Temples & Mosques In Ujjain; Now Eyes On Illegal Meat Shops; WATCH

Loudspeakers Removed: All Community Reps In Ujjain Agree To Yadav's Orders | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A drive to remove loudspeakers from all the religious places started in Ujjain on Friday morning. The move is in line with the orders of the newly elected chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr Mohan Yadav, stating ban on unlawful/ unnecessary loudspeakers and DJs.

Executing the orders, Ujjain Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Officer and in-charges of Ujjain city/rural area Police Station held a meeting with religious gurus and representatives Hindu, Muslim and Sikh and other communities. Following a thorough discussion, the drive was conducted.

In the meeting, all the representatives were explained to control/remove the loudspeakers from their respective religious places in order to follow the government’s initiative to curb the unnecessary noise pollution rising in the state.They were made aware of the instructions given regarding the proper use of the equipment and were advised to follow the orders issued.

After the explanations, all the religious gurus and representatives agreed to the orders and co-operating with the administration, they themselves removed the loudspeakers from their respective religious places.

This is from #Ujjain, #MadhyaPradesh.



Loudspeakers mounted on police vehicles announce ban on sale of meat and fish in the open. Some of the meat shops were also demolished with bulldozers. pic.twitter.com/5UdORTDeX2 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 15, 2023

Ujjian police determined to close illegal meat shops too…

Not only did the Ujjian police council people and get the loudspeakers removed from all the religious places, but they also put made announcements in the entire city about the ban on sale of meat and fish in the open.

Those who showed stubbornness had to lose their shops forever as police demolished them with bulldozers.