MP: CM To Launch ‘Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ In Ujjain Tomorrow | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will launch the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Ujjain on December 16. Addressing a state-wide video conference of divisional commissioners and district collectors on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that school children, women, self-help groups, senior citizens, youths, and farmers should participate in maximum numbers in the Yatra.

Dr Yadav said that the message of 'Fit India' should also be disseminated through the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and the public should be informed about the need for adequate nutrition and exercise and should be motivated to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The Chief Minister said that route should be charted for mobile vans to tour the districts and participation of maximum citizens including public representatives, MLAs and MPs should be ensured.

Dr Yadav talked to Ujjain district collector Kumar Purushottam and gave him guidelines regarding the Yatra. The collector said that the Yatra will be launched from the Dussehra Maidan in Ujjain on December 16.

YATRA TO BE TAKEN OUT IN EVERY WARD

To make the general public aware of the government's welfare schemes, the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' will be taken out in every ward of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) from December 16. For this, UMC officers and employees have been deployed so that the Yatra can be conducted successfully.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that to provide information to the citizens about various public welfare schemes of the Madhya Pradesh government, the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' will be organised in all the wards under the UMC, for a route chart of the Yatra has been prepared. For the successful conduct of the Yatra, officers, and employees of the UMC have been deployed.

During the Yatra, a camp will also be organised in which citizens will be informed about the public welfare schemes of the government, action will also be taken to collect water tax and new tap connections.