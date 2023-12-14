MP: Ban On Illegal Meat Shops In Madhya Pradesh, Drive Starts From CM’s Hometown Ujjain

MP: CM Yadav Bans Illegal Selling Of Meat In Open In Madhya Pradesh, Execution Starts From Ujjain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After announcing ban on unlawful use of loud at religious places, newly elected Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has issued an order to ban the illegal operation of meat shops in Madhya Pradesh. And, the implementation has commenced from his home town Ujjain from Thursday morning.

According to the CM, "operation of meat and egg shops will be subject to implementation of guidelines to guarantee public awareness and teach shop owners about the requirements to ensure their safety.” This is in accordance with the food safety regulations.

Banning of illegal meat shops starts from Ujjain

The orders will be executed from Thursday itself and an announcement will be made across the city and whichever shop is found illegal would be closed completely. Also, the shops having proper licence are bound to run business as per the guidelines from now on.

It is noteworthy that dozens of mutton-chicken shops are being operated illegally in Ujjain. Taking actions against them, CM Yadav had issued an order in this regard on Wednesday night, after which the action was first started from the CM's home town. This order has been implemented with immediate effect across the state.

According to the administration, a "intensive campaign will be launched and it has decided to ban the illegal buying and selling of meat, fish and others in the open without licence."

Unnecessary use of loudspeakers banned

Earlier on Wednesday night, the CM giving his first order after taking his charges, banned the unnecessary use of loudspeakers at religious places and public gatherings to curb the noise pollution in the state.

Additionally, the state administration has made the decision to establish flying squads in each district to monitor loudspeaker usage and noise pollution.

Other orders from CM

CM has also made decision in regard to education and has promised for a 'PM Excellence College in each district of Madhya Pradesh. The marksheet and certificates would be mandatorily updated on DigiLocker.

From on the legal actions would be taken for the cancellation of bail of 'habitual criminals.'

And the payout of tendu patta would be hiked up to Rs 4k.