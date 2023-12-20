Madhya Pradesh Governor Hails PM Modi In Assembly Speech, 'Ladli Behna Missing' Congress Points Out

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel gave the speech in assembly amidst the regular interruptions done by Congress MLAs on Wednesday. Congress MLAs, particularly Ramniwas Rawat, Bala Bachchan, etc., spoke in the middle of the governor's speech.

Congress tried to point out that there was no mention of Ladli Behana in the governor's speech. The governor started his speech by stating that it is under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through the medium of double engines that the mission of changing the public's life has been fully successful. By embracing PM Modi’s mantra of Sabhka Sath Sabka Vikas, the government has assimilated Sankalp Patra 2023 to make Madhya Pradesh a pioneering state in every field, the governor said.

When the Governor said Sankalp Patra 2023 is the guarantee of PM Modi to the people of Madhya Pradesh and the vision document to build a developed Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA Bala Bachchan interrupted him and tried to register his reservation.

The governor said the government is working to turn the state’s economy to Rs 45 lakh crore in the last 7 years and to double the per capita income by investing Rs 20 lakh crore.

He also mentioned the state achieving huge success in agriculture, the celebration of tribal pride day, the anti-sickle cell anemia mission being carried out in tribal areas, etc. More than Rs 220 crore grant has been transferred into the accounts of more than 22 lakh women beneficiaries under the scheme, in which gas refills are done for Rs 450.