MP Assembly Row: 'Don't Be Surprised If BJP Removes Ambedkar's Portrait & Hangs Hitler's In Vidhan Sabha,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Hits Out (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after Jawaharlal Nehru's portrait was replaced with that of Dr BR Ambedkar's inside the Madhya Pradesh Legislative assembly, State Congress President Jitu Patwari slammed the BJP for "belittling democracy" on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, Patwari said, had the BJP had added the portrait of father of constitution Dr BR Ambedkar in the Assembly, instead of replacing it with that of Nehru, it would enhanced the beauty of the house.

He further said that today's BJP has tarnished the image of democracy in the entire country. They are attacking democracy every day, then it is not surprising that they take revenge with the picture of the pioneer of democracy Pandit Nehru. There should be no surprise if tomorrow BJP removes Baba Saheb's picture from the House and hang the pictures of Hitler and Mussolini.

Congress stages protest

On Wednesday, Congress MLAs protested outside the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Building, calling for the re-installation of Jawaharlal Nehru's portratit in the House.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's decision to replace the portrait of Nehru with that of the author of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar, sparked a dispute, prompting the MLAs to make this demand.

After being stopped by security officers, the MLAs were eventually permitted to enter the House without the portraits.

The Congress members also held a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the legislature compound before going into the assembly building.

Speaking with reporters, opposition leader Umang Singhar questioned the BJP's motivation for removing Nehru's portrait. Why is the BJP discarding the ideologies of Nehru and the Congress in favour of its own? We desire that Nehru's image be shown alongside Ambedkar's."

Singhar stated that this kind of custom shouldn't be established and that he would insist to the speaker that Nehru's portrait be placed in the House.