Indore: From Indori Zayka Food Carnival To Parmish Verma's Rocking Christmas Eve, Things To Do This Weekend

By: Anamika Pathak | December 21, 2023
Upcoming weekend in Indore, ahead of Christmas, is full of exciting events. We have handpicked some of the concerts and carnivals to spend your weekend merrily.
1. One of the most awaited events of the city, Indori Zayka Food Carnival 2023, will began an December 22. The four-day event will conclude on December 25 and will be held at Falgun Garden, Dewas Naka.
2. Well-known Punjabi singer Parmish Verma will thrill Indoreans with his electrifying performance at the grand Takeover By Obello on December 23.
3. Popular singer and songwriter Anuv Jain will be in Indore on December 24 for his Anuv Jain 2023 Tour. The 'Baarishein' singer will be live at The Park.
4. Musical band Shanti People will be live in Indore on December 24 to bring a blend on India vibes with electronic music. The band will perform at Mr. Skull club.
5. Like every year, Retro Events is organizing Christmas Carnival on December 25. The event to be held at Jardin Hotels will have play-zone, magic show, bubble show and many other fun competitions.
6. Ghar - An Open Mic For Words By Tape A Tale will be held across multiple venues in Indore on December 23 and 24.
