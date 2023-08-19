Indore: IIM, PTRI Sign MoU On Road Safety

IG Rakesh Gupta welcomes ADGP G Janardan during the programme | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A detailed plan will be prepared by the police department in association with the Indian Institute of Management, Indore for the prevention of road accidents.

This was decided at a workshop regarding road safety on Friday.

This plan will be multi-dimensional. In this, awareness about road safety and traffic rules, technical improvement in roads, compliance with traffic rules, emergency management, environment and other aspects will be included.

An MoU was signed by PTRI and the Indian Institute of Management Indore to reduce the number of road accidents and deaths and injuries and to work towards achieving the goal of Vision Zero.

IIM gave a presentation on ‘A research proposal to improve road safety in Madhya Pradesh’ in the workshop.

Additional Director General of Police (Police Training Research Institute) G Janardan, police commissioner Makrand Deouskar, IG Rakesh Gupta and director of Indian Institute of Management Himanshu Rai and others were present.

Commissioner Deouskar said that road safety management will be improved with the help of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). Adherence to traffic rules will be ensured.

IIM director Rai said that road safety is an important issue related to human life and country's social and economic well-being. It is very important to educate and make the common citizens aware of road safety rules, especially the children. Road safety and traffic rules and related subjects need to be included in the school curriculum.

He said that based on study, audit, analysis etc, a detailed action plan will be prepared by the IIM and will be given to the police department. The action plan will be ready in the next one to one and a half months.