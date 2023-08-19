Bhopal Metro: Trial Run Between Subash Nagar Depot & Rani Kamlapati Rly Stn

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The trial run of Metro Train will take place between Subash Nagar depot and Rani Kamla Pati railway station. During the trial run, Metro train will cover a 4 km distance and will pass through five railway stations including MP Nagar railway station. The trial of Bhopal metro is expected mid September, however, a lot of things depend on the CM consent to attend the trial run.

Rolling stock generally known as metro engine and coaches will arrive here from Vadodara plant of Gujarat. They are expected to reach before September 10. “Already we have laid the railway track of 4.5 km for the metro trial run,” said an officer of the project. Currently the work of laying the third rail line is underway and it is through it that the Metro Train will draw the electricity. Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company will supply electricity to Bhopal Metro.

The work of Bhopal Metro Priority corridor is on fast track. Installation work is in full swing of 33 KV switchgear panels at traction cum auxiliary substation at Subash Nagar station.

Bhopal Metro Phase 1 will have two lines. The Line 2, known as Orange Line, will be between Karond Circle and AIIMS. The Line 5, the Blue Line, will be between Bhadbhada Square and Ratnagiri Trisection.

All the outer works of the trial run are almost completed and now the entire focus is on the interior works. Lifts are being installed at the metro stations.

The contractors of different works have been instructed strictly to complete the remaining work of the trial run before deadline.