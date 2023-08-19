MP: Truck Ferrying CNG Cylinders Turns Turtle Near Bhadbhada Square, No Fatalities Reported

Road Accident | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A truck ferrying compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders lost control and overturned near the Bhadbhada square on Friday late night, the Kamla Nagar police said.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nirupa Pandey told Free Press that the truck was rushing at a high speed, when it lost control and overturned. The incident took place at around 10:15 pm on Friday, she added.

Furthermore, she said that the gas began leaking from the cylinders, but no untoward incident such as a fire outbreak or the loss of anyone's life has occurred. The driver of the truck has, however, sustained grievous injuries in the incident and has been rushed to a private hospital for treatment. SHO Pandey said that five fire brigades have reached the spot and are persevering in their efforts to keep incidents like fire outbreak in check. No fatalities have been reported in the incident, she said.

