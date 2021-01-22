Indore: IIM Indore to advice government on industrial policy, develop Brand MP

Sharing the objective behind the MoU, Rai noted that developing Madhya Pradesh as an ecosystem that supports and nurtures industries and businesses, is vital to kindle the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

“SMEs and local businesses should be provided with a boost to come closer to this ambitious aspiration. IIM Indore is pleased to be a part of such an endeavour, partnering with the MPIDC to introduce effective policy improvements and impactful interventions to strengthen the framework for support and assistance to

industries, in an effort to enhance the ease of doing business in the promising state having immense potential for progress and prosperity,” he said.

Expressing his delight on signing the MoU, Shukla said that MPIDC is committed to efforts for the empowerment of industries in the state. It supports businesses through continuous policy reforms and interventions, to enable advancement towards the vision of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for “Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.”

“Collaboration with IIM Indore to jointly work on effective endeavours is a progressive step in this direction. We firmly believe that the partnership would effectively lead to the enrichment of the current policy framework and other strategic inputs to provide impetuses,” he mentioned.