Indore: IIM Indore to advice government on industrial policy, develop Brand MP

Indore: State government on Friday entered into a pact with Indian Institute of Management Indore for reviewing its industrial policy and developing “Brand Madhya Pradesh”.
The b-school will also help the government in evaluating parameters of “ease of doing business” and prepare outline of Global Investors Summit.
Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and IIM Indore on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding to ensure mutual cooperation for a period of three years.
The MoU was inked between IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Department of Industry Policy and Investment Promotion principal secretary and MPIDC chairman Sanjay Kumar Shukla.
Sharing the objective behind the MoU, Rai noted that developing Madhya Pradesh as an ecosystem that supports and nurtures industries and businesses, is vital to kindle the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
“SMEs and local businesses should be provided with a boost to come closer to this ambitious aspiration. IIM Indore is pleased to be a part of such an endeavour, partnering with the MPIDC to introduce effective policy improvements and impactful interventions to strengthen the framework for support and assistance to
industries, in an effort to enhance the ease of doing business in the promising state having immense potential for progress and prosperity,” he said.
Expressing his delight on signing the MoU, Shukla said that MPIDC is committed to efforts for the empowerment of industries in the state. It supports businesses through continuous policy reforms and interventions, to enable advancement towards the vision of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for “Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.”
“Collaboration with IIM Indore to jointly work on effective endeavours is a progressive step in this direction. We firmly believe that the partnership would effectively lead to the enrichment of the current policy framework and other strategic inputs to provide impetuses,” he mentioned.
MoU’s objectives
The MoU aims to conduct policy research on the current industrial policy framework of the State government; thereby assessing the existing industrial projects. The MoU also focuses on designing strategic promotional campaigns for rebranding and positioning of “Brand Madhya Pradesh” as “Atmanirbhar Evam Samriddh” Madhya Pradesh.
The institute will also conduct study for evaluation of the “Ease of Doing Business” parameters in the state and perform Impact Analysis and Third-Party Verification of various schemes. The objective of this collaboration is to ensure all the necessary advisory support and management consultancy for the global and national summits conducted by the Government of Madhya Pradesh; and assess the effectiveness of user engagement on various industry web-portals of the Government of Madhya Pradesh using social media analysis.
During the tenure of three years of this MoU, IIM Indore also plans to conduct training sessions for the senior officials and personnel of MPIDC; and looks forward to defining new areas of collaboration that have not been foreseen but can be beneficial to both the parties