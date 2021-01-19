Indore: Despite Covid-19 crisis, IIM Indore sees 100% summer placements; average stipend increases by 7%

Indore: Despite economic slowdown due to Covid-19 crisis, Indian Institute of Management Indore saw impressive summer placements with Sales & Marketing and Consulting sectors dominating the scenario.

The premier b-school not only witnessed 100 per cent summer placements for the batch of 2022 but it also saw rise of nearly 7 per cent in average stipend compared to last year.

The average stipend last year was Rs 1.68 lakh (for two months) which this year stood at Rs 1.8 lakh.

However, the highest stipend saw a decline from last year’s Rs 4 lakh to Rs 3.2 lakh this year.

The institute saw over around 190 recruiters, including nearly 70 new ones participating in the campus placements which were held virtually due to Covid-19 situation.

“The summer placement process for the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) along with the 5-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) repeated its feat of 100 per cent summer placements for the largest batch across IIMs with 575 participants,” said a press release issued here by the elite b-school on Tuesday