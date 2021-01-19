Indore: Despite Covid-19 crisis, IIM Indore sees 100% summer placements; average stipend increases by 7%

Indore: Despite economic slowdown due to Covid-19 crisis, Indian Institute of Management Indore saw impressive summer placements with Sales & Marketing and Consulting sectors dominating the scenario.
The premier b-school not only witnessed 100 per cent summer placements for the batch of 2022 but it also saw rise of nearly 7 per cent in average stipend compared to last year.
The average stipend last year was Rs 1.68 lakh (for two months) which this year stood at Rs 1.8 lakh.
However, the highest stipend saw a decline from last year’s Rs 4 lakh to Rs 3.2 lakh this year.
The institute saw over around 190 recruiters, including nearly 70 new ones participating in the campus placements which were held virtually due to Covid-19 situation.
“The summer placement process for the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) along with the 5-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) repeated its feat of 100 per cent summer placements for the largest batch across IIMs with 575 participants,” said a press release issued here by the elite b-school on Tuesday
"We are delighted that once again, the top recruiters of the country have reposed their faith in our students despite the dire Covid-19 circumstances. We aim to continue strengthening our relationship with the industry, thereby offering a world-class and contextually relevant curriculum that enhances our participants' skills and develops them as socially sensitive leaders and managers.”- Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore.
Apart from the traditional recruiters, a lot of first-time recruiters participated in the summer placement process. The organizations which participated in this year summer placement season included Amazon, American Express, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bain & Co, Bajaj Auto, Barclays, Bridgestone, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini, Cognizant, Cipla, Credit Suisse, D E Shaw, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, Deutsche Bank, Everest Group, General Electric, Goldman Sachs, Google, etc.
Despite the tough times, 70+ new recruiters participated this time, including Amazon Web Services, Cloudtail, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Lubrizol, Marsh, Rohatyn Group, Tata Consumer Products, and Veritas.
“All the recruiting partners continued to put their trust in the institute because of its inculcating values through innovative experiential learning, the high degree of industry integration, and consequent curriculum relevance,” the institute release said.
Sales and Marketing was one of the most sought-after domains constituting 25 per cent of the total offers as recruiters including Asian Paints, Dabur, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, L'Oreal, Marico, Piramal, Puma continued to bestow their trust in the institute.
In the Consulting domain, marquee recruiters like Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Co, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, Everest Group, GEP Consulting, McKinsey & Co, PricewaterhouseCoopers SDC, Optum, among others, recruited 24 percent of the batch.
Finance attracted 21 percent of the total offers from the big names like Barclays, Credit Suisse, D E Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Bank, JP Morgan Chase & Co, StateStreet etc for premier roles.
IT & E-commerce companies like American Express, Baker Hughes, Capgemini, Google, General Electric, Microsoft, Walmart Labs offered a good number of roles to students.
Big recruiters and conglomerates that offered leadership roles are ACT Fibernet, Amazon, Cipla, JSW Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, and Tata Steel.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SUMMER PLACEMENTS:
Number of recruiters: 190+
Number of new recruiters: 70+
Highest Stipend: INR 3.2 Lakhs (for 2 months)
Average stipend: INR 1.8 Lakhs (for 2 months)
Increase in average stipend: 7%
Top 100 offer stipend with 4% increase: INR 2.95 Lakhs
Median stipend with 9% increase: INR 1.83 Lakhs
Sector wise placements:
Consulting- 24%
Finance- 21%
Sales & Marketing- 25%
IT / Analytics- 11%
Gen Mgt, Ops & others- 19%
Domain wise placements:
Automotive- 8%
Consulting- 22%
BFSI- 18%
IT / Analytics- 14%
E-Commerce- 9%
Manufacturing- 8%
FMCG- 12%
Healthcare- 4%
Others- 5%
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)