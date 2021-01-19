Madhya Pradesh: A teacher who worships daughters at school in Katni

Katni: Setting a unique example, a teacher at a school here starts teaching only after worshiping girl students every day. He has been following this for more than 23 years.



Bhaiya Lal Soni, in-charge of primary school at Loharwara in Katni district worships girl students and washes their feet with 'ganga jal' every day. Only after doing this, he begins teaching and other work. He has been doing it for around 23 years without fail under a special campaign named, Humara Ghar, Hamara Vidyalaya. Even when schools were forced to remain closed during the Coronavirus pandemic, he did not forget to do 'kanya pujan' in 'mohalla classes'.



"I began 'Namami Janani' campaign with a pious mind with an aim to give due respect to women and girls. We regularily wash girls' feet with 'ganga jal' before daily prayers and perform 'pooja' as it is done during 'Navratra kanya pujan'," said Soni.



The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of Madhya Pradesh has decided that on January 25, on the occasion of Good Governance Day, all government programmes will begin with the worship of girls.



Praising the government's decision, Soni said, "We are running the 'Namami Janani' campaign to pay respect to women and girls, as well as, we are trying to give a message of cleanliness and eradicating untouchability."