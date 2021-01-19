'Tandav' in Madhya Pradesh: Action to be taken against web series producer, artistes, says home minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: State home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said action will be taken against producer and artistes of Tandav web series and case will be registered against them. His statement comes at a time when Bollywood has fallen into the cross hairs of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, as politicians file criminal complaints against Amazon web series Tandav while raising objections. They accused the series of disrespecting Hindu gods, belittling members of individual castes and sullying the office of the Prime Minister.

In fact, the Saif Ali Khan-led Tandav is facing the heat for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday had met the minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi seeking action in the matter.

The show, which describes itself as a “dramatic” take on high-stakes Indian politics, has been flagged by many, including political leaders, for showcasing Hindu gods and goddesses in poor light. The chief minister has asked for a censorship on the series on the OTT platform, urging that it be banned.

On Monday, a poster of ‘Nawab of Bhopal’, Saif Ali Khan, was painted black by the members of the Sanskriti Bachao Manch, which took out a protest rally. They blackened the face of the actor and raised slogans. Over the past few days, countless people across India have called for a ban on the show, even as others vow to boycott it.