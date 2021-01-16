Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore director nominated as chairman of advisory board at Durban university

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai has been nominated as chairman of advisory board of B-school at Durban University of Technology. The Durban University of Technology is a University in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa.

Rai shared the information through twitter. “Delighted to be nominated as chairperson of the advisory board of Durban University of Technology#Business School, South Africa for 3 years. It would be my privilege to help them build their B-School that aims to advance contemporary leadership in South Africa and beyond,” he tweeted.

He was already on the advisory board and has been elected as chairperson along with one other person as his deputy. The university considers one person from education field and another from business corporate for chairmanship. Rai has both educational and corporate experience.

Considering his work as member and as his current designation as the director of a triple-crown b-school, Rai was an obvious choice for the chairmanship. DUT, which has approximately 33,000 students, is the first choice for higher education in KwaZulu-Natal (a coastal province in South Africa). It is located in the cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg (It is the capital and second-largest city in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa). As a University of Technology, it prioritises the quality of teaching and learning by ensuring that its academic staff possesses the highest possible qualification.

DUT, a member of the International Association of Universities, is a multi-campus university of technology at the forefront of higher education, technological training, research, and innovation. In 2020, DUT was ranked amongst top 500 universities globally, and 10th for citations globally and 5th nationally.