Ayodhya to follow Indore's cleanliness model; IIM roped in to lead the project

Indore: The cleanest city of India, Indore, will now lead and develop India’s 'cleanest Global Hub for Sanatan Dharma' and tourist spot in Ayodhya. The historic city in Uttar Pradesh will be built on Indore’s clean city model with the help of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore.

An MOU between IIM-Indore and Municipal Corporation of Ayodhya (MCA) has been signed for the project with the institute expected to begin the work as early as next week.

“We would be issuing work order for beginning the task next week and hope to begin the work about 2 days after that,” Vishal Singh, MCA commissioner, said.

Ram city to follow Ahilya Nagari’s cleanliness model

Singh said IIM-Indore was the natural choice as the city automatically came to his mind while thinking of developing the cleanest international tourist destination in India.

"Indore has been a pioneer in the transformation of urban life and services. We considered that IIM Indore, being in Indore must have been able to absorb these innovative strategies. We hope that they understand how Indore has been able to turn things around and will help us to replicate the same to built Swacch Ayodhya," he said.