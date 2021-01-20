It’s paw-sible: Stray dogs guard IIM Indore campus

The institute on Wednesday conducted a dog vaccination camp, wherein all the dogs of the shelter; along with the pet dogs of the community members got a free health check-up and an anti-rabies vaccination.

Kuldeep Singh (Panacea Pet Clinic) organized the camp and also provided a few medicines and shampoos; and helped in getting all the dogs dewormed. The camp was organized at the shelter by 6-7 professionals from the veterinary clinic.

“IIM Indore is a nature loving community and we make certain to take all the steps in protecting the environment and its beings. Keeping this in mind, we had established the Dog Shelter-Paws at Planet-I two years ago. The dog loving community members of the institute not only feed and take care of the dogs, but also coordinate for their adoption. Till date, more than 10 dogs and puppies have been successfully adopted and found their forever homes,” said Rai.

Rai had recently donated 15 dog houses with mattresses for the fur-babies in the dog shelter—to make sure that the dogs are not feeling cold in winters and have a shade to sleep in during summers.

‘The Paws at Planet-I team conducts such dog camps regularly. Previously also such spay and neuter camps were organized,” said IIM Indore faculty Prof Sneha Thapliyal.

The dogs on IIM Indore campus are not only given a name, but they are also taken out for a walk by the community members every day.

“The dog lovers of the campus bring them toys and make sure that the canines are not only physically fit but are also happy. We are delighted to have dog-shelter volunteers like Neeraj Bhaiya and Rahul Bhaiya who love the dogs and leave no stone unturned in making them feel comfortable. The dogs also love both of them’, said Pooja Batra, FPM participant and an active member of the Paws at Planet-I team.

The institute also celebrates their birthdays and is constantly trying for their adoption in Indore and nearby areas.

The team makes sure that the adopted dog is also comfortable at its new home by being in regular contact with the new family.

After vaccination, four female puppies are now up for adoption. Dog lovers may contact IIM Indore’s dog shelter Paws At Planet-I on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for adopting the dogs.