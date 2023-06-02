Indore: IDA's swimming pool could at last make a splash after 6.5 yrs!

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of IDA’s international swimming pool which is going on from 2017 is at last on the verge of completion after six-and-a-half years. It is expected to be completed by August well before its deadline – end of this year - as explained by IDA officials.

It was planned earlier that the IDA will develop the project and hand over the building to the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, but due to lack of funds, the SYWD was unable to pay the amount of Rs 11 crore (approx) to the IDA and also was not taking any decision on the project due to which it got delayed.

IDA officials said that later CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed that the IDA will continue to develop the project.He made this announcement during the inauguration programme of Atal Bridge also known as Pipliyahana Flyover.

Now the IDA is all set to float a tender for the pool operation and maintenance.

The party winning the tender will be responsible for generating revenue from the swimming pool and will pay a yearly rent to IDA along with bearing all other expenses of the pool including its maintenance.

In the upcoming board meeting, the IDA board members will discuss the terms and conditions of the tender. After which tenders will be invited and an appropriate agency will be handed over the swimming pool.

Project Timeline

IDA started the project in November 2017, but as it neared completion it realised that it won’t be able to run it properly. Fortunately, the SYWD agreed to buy the swimming pool in August 2018.

In November 2019, the SYWD told IDA that they wanted certain changes in the project as a result of which the IDA had gone slow on the project and was unsure whether they should invest more before getting a go-ahead from the SYWD. They feared that they might have to break some portions of the construction to meet SYWD’s requirements.

In 2020, the SYWD department was unable to pay the total amount of the building and was demanding possession without doing the complete payment. IDA denied giving possession without full payment.

January 2021,the CM was apprised about the matter who announced that IDA will complete the remaining work of the swimming pool and will run it if possible.

May 2023, IDA decides to operate the swimming pool and generate revenue from it.

International Swimming Pool

The international size swimming pool is under construction at Scheme No 94 near Goyal Nagar. It is being constructed on 3.84 acres of land out of which 1.61 acres will be a swimming pool and the stadium will cover 2.23 acres. The swimming pool complex will have basement parking, a mezzanine floor with a gym, seating capacity of 1,200 people, a restaurant and changing room.