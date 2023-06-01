Indore : Nepal PM to see cleanliness model of Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda' will see the cleanliness model of Indore, which has been adjudged the cleanest city of India for six times in a row, during his visit here on June 2.

He will be accompanied by five ministers of Nepal and officers of the Central government. Indore Municipal Corporation officials are making preparations for the Nepal PM’s visit to its facilities including the garbage processing unit and bio plant at the trenching ground.

Prachanda will come to Indore at 10 am with his five ministers on June 2. First, he will go to Ujjain and pay obeisance to Lord Mahakal. After that, he will return to Indore and see the work done for the city on the cleanliness front.

As per information, he will inspect the dry waste processing plant and Bio CNG plant, at the trenching ground. Later, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh will give a presentation before the Nepal PM on the garbage management system of Indore.

CM to host dinner

The Nepalese PM will visit TCS and Infosys Special Economic Zone in the city on June 3 and thereafter leave for New Delhi in the afternoon of the same day. Before this Chief Minister Chouhan will host a dinner in his honour.

Chief Minister Chouhan held a video-conference with the collectors of the city and Ujjain and gave instructions regarding dignified reception, welcome and cultural presentation in honour of the Prime Minister of Nepal.