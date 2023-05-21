'We strongly oppose...': Quad countries indirectly slam China over disrupting peace & stability in Indo-Pacific maritime domain

The leaders of the Quad group, comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, took aim at Beijing's behavior during a summit held in Hiroshima. Although China was not directly mentioned, the joint statement issued by US President Joe Biden and his counterparts emphasized the need for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain.

Opposition to destabilizing Actions

The statement expressed opposition to destabilizing and unilateral actions aimed at altering the status quo through force or coercion. This diplomatic language was widely interpreted as a reference to China's economic tactics and military expansion in the Pacific.

The Quad leaders also expressed concern over the militarization of disputed features, the use of coastguard and maritime militia vessels, and attempts to disrupt offshore resource exploitation activities. These remarks directly addressed China's construction of bases on former offshore reefs and its harassment of non-Chinese vessels in disputed waters.

Change in plans of Quad Meet

The Quad leaders convened their meeting while attending the Group of 7 summit in Hiroshima. Originally planned to be hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney, the meeting was affected by Biden's decision to return to Washington to negotiate with Republican opponents on the US debt ceiling. Biden apologized for the change in plans and invited Albanese to visit the White House.

Support for infrastructure development and sustainable investments

In addition to discussing regional security concerns, the Quad leaders emphasized their support for infrastructure development in the Asia-Pacific region. They pledged assistance for such investments, while stressing the importance of avoiding unsustainable debt burdens on recipient countries.

The leaders highlighted the urgent need to support quality undersea cable networks in the Indo-Pacific and announced a partnership to draw on their countries' expertise in the maritime cable sector.

Expanding pilot program and expressing concerns

Furthermore, the Quad leaders announced the expansion of a pilot program for high-tech monitoring of illegal fishing. They expressed deep concern over the repression in Myanmar and condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches and pursuit of nuclear weapons in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.