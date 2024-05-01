Gangster Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Shot Dead In California By Rival Dalla Lakhbhir Gang: Report

Goldy Brar (L), Late Sidhu Moosewala (R) | File

Dreaded gangster and mastermind in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Goldy Brar, was allegedly shot dead by rival gang members of Dalla Lakhbir gang, claimed News18 in a report. According to the report, Goldy Brar was shot dead in California. However, official confirmation is awaited.

According to preliminary reports, the gangster was shot dead at Hotel Fairmount in Calafornia.

It was long believed that the figitive gangster Goldy Brar was in Canada. He was also among Canada's 25 most wanted.

Goldy Brar's name cropped up as the mastermind in the killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala. The singer was allegedly killed on the instructions of Brar on May 29, 2022.

Who Is Goldy Brar?

Fugitive gangster Goldy Brar's real name is Satinderjeet Singh. He is son of a former Punjab cop. He started out in the world of crime by participating in local gang rivalries in Punjab. However, he soon graduated to committing bigger crimes and from featuring in Punjab's most wanted, he is also among Canada's 25 most wanted today for crimes like murder and even for supplying illegal firearms.