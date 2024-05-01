All About Dalla-Lakhbir Gang That Shot Goldy Brar Dead In US’ California

File

The alleged mastermind in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, Golday Brar has been gunned down by members of the notorious Dalla-Lakhbir gang in US’s California on Wednesday, as per several media reports. While these claims have surfaced, authorities are yet to provide official confirmation.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in the village Jawaharke of the Mansa district in Punjab. Back then, Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala.

All About Dalla-Lakhbir Gang

The Dalla Lakhbir gang, run by Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dalla, and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa has long been a thorn in the side of law enforcement. Its notorious members have been operating from Canadian territory, planning criminal activities in India.

Dalla, hailing from Moga, transitioned from gangster to terrorist, affiliating himself with KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Involved in various terror-related incidents in Punjab, Dalla's criminal network has been dismantled by Punjab police, leading to the seizure of explosives and weapons. The Union Home Ministry and Interpol have both flagged Dalla as a significant threat, with international law enforcement agencies actively pursuing him.

Similarly, Landa, originally from Harike, has evaded authorities, finding refuge in Edmonton, Canada. The NIA has placed a substantial reward on Landa's capture, linking him to multiple criminal acts, including the RPG attack on Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

Red corner notice

In response to Punjab police's request, Interpol has issued a red corner notice against both Dalla and Landa, underscoring the gravity of their crimes and the urgency to bring them to justice. As investigations unfold into the Goldy Brar killing case, the hunt for members of the Dalla Lakhbir gang will now intensify manifolds.