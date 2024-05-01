Amid Heavy Rain Forecast, UAE Asks Private, Govt Employees To Work From Home; Schools To Implement Distance Learning

X

The United Arab Emirates' disaster management authority has asked both private and government sector employers to facilitate remote work arrangements for their employees as the country braces for intensified weather conditions.

The National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) issued guidelines advising companies to enable remote work options for their staff, excluding those whose physical presence is required for their roles or those actively engaged in recovery operations.

While this recommendation has been made, the ultimate decision rests with the relevant authorities.

#UAE #Dubai rains expected tomorrow. Here is the consolidated list of all important contact numbers in case of need #Emergency contact numbers

Dubai #Police Emergency only 999

Dubai Police Non-emergency 901

Civil #Defence 997

Dubai #Ambulance 998#Coastguard 996#Electricity… — Ashwin Chawwla (@ASHWINCHAWWLA) May 1, 2024

Several roads to be closed

In anticipation of adverse conditions, all routes leading to valleys, flood-prone areas, and dams will be closed, with residents advised to avoid mountainous, desert, and coastal areas in the coming days.

In addition to this, the NCEMA has suggested the implementation of distance learning in schools nationwide, deferring the final verdict to local disaster management teams. Notably, Dubai and Sharjah have already announced the adoption of remote learning for all schools on May 2-3.

Despite experiencing varying degrees of rainfall over the past 48 hours, the UAE anticipates the climax of unstable weather conditions on May 2 and 3.

Read Also Dubai Airport Operations Back To Normal After Experiencing Heaviest Rainfall In Past 75 Years

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts rainfall, possibly accompanied by small-sized hail on Wednesday (May 1), followed by moderate to heavy rainfall in various regions over the subsequent days, accompanied by lightning, thunder, and potential hailstorms.