'India will be happy to host next Quad Summit in 2024': PM Modi at G-7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking during the Quad meeting in Hiroshima in Japan on Saturday said that the country will be happy to host the next Quad summit in India in 2024. He said that Quad has emerged as key platform to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi further said, “Success and security of Indo-Pacific is important for whole world. We are moving forward on basis of constructive agenda and democratic principles. With united efforts, we are giving practical dimension to our vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Quad will continue to work towards human welfare, peace and prosperity.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit and assured him to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PMO

"India and I will do whatever we can for the resolution of the conflict," said PM Modi. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began last year on February 24.

"For the past 1-1.5 years we have had telephonic conversations, but after Glasgow, we are meeting after a long time," said PM Modi.

The Ukrainian President is attending the summit on an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.

PM Modi hugs US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met US President Joe Biden and shared a hug.

The meeting between the two leaders comes ahead of the third in-person summit of leaders of the Quad summit later today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida.

Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. PM Modi will be in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to May 21. He is expected to speak on global challenges, including food, fertiliser and energy security.