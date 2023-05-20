G7 summit: PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, discusses ways to enhance 'India-Japan friendship' (WATCH) | AIR

Hiroshima: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima. The meet reportedly marked discussions concerning the ties between the two countries and ways to enhance "India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture."

The Modi-Kishida meet came in the view of the Indian PM attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida.

During the meet, PM Modi thanked the leader for inviting India to the G7 Summit. Later, he recollected the memories from the Japanese PM's India visit and said, "Your (PM Kishida) visit to India was a memorable one. It is a delightful moment for me as the Bodhi tree I gifted you have been planted by you in Hiroshima, I believe India-Japan relations will grow with the growth of this tree."

Details about the G7 Summit

The G7 leaders are currently in Japan to attend the G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21. Notably, Japan assumed the G7 Presidency in 2023.

The Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit, on Friday, interacted with members of the Indian diaspora here. Members of the Indian diaspora in Japan gathered at a hotel in Hiroshima. They cheered "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". They also raised slogans hailing PM Modi.

India has been invited as a guest country for the G7 summit.

The broad terms of the G7 summit preferences regarding their outreach with the invited guest countries are nuclear disarmament, economic resilience and economic security, regional issues, climate and energy and food and health and development.

Notably, the G7 grouping comprises Japan, Italy, Canada, France, the US, the UK and Germany. Japan under its G7 Presidency has invited leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam.

Quad summit

Meanwhile, the White House on Friday (local time) agreed to hold the Quad summit in Japan's Hiroshima on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the planned summit of Quad leaders from the US, India, Australia, and Japan in Sydney was cancelled after Biden withdrew from his visit due to ongoing debt limit talks in Washington.

(With agency inputs)