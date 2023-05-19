PM Modi to unveil Mahatma Gandhi statue at Hiroshima during his Japan visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his May visit to Japan will reportedly unveil a statue of freedom fighter and Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi at Hiroshima.

There's a significance of Gandhi statue in the region and it dates back to the horrific days of atomic bomb attack in 1945. After learning about the incident, Gandhi expressed his words on the destruction triggered by the nuclear weapon named 'Little Boy', and said "if world had not adopted non-violence, it would lead mankind towards suicide."

Now, PM Modi is likely to recall the freedom fighter and the non-violence thinker's words during his visit to Hiroshima. As he would unveil the statue there, Bapu's words would be recalled as a tribute to him and his Ahimsa ideology.

PM Modi's visit to Japan comes in view of the G7 Summit

PM Modi on Friday embarked on a six-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia to attend three key multilateral summits, including that of the G7.

While leaving for Japan's Hiroshima, the Prime Minister in a statement said, "I will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan." He said it will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India-Japan Summit.