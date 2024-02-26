Indore Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour On Pretext Of Playing Games In Tilak Nagar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour on pretext of playing games at Tilak Nagar area of Indore. A rape case has been filed against him under serious charges of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday.

The accused and the victim reside in the same building. He allegedly lured the girl and her 9-year-old brother into his room, saying they would all paly games. However, he took off the little girl's clothes and started touching her inappropriately. Scared, the sibling raised an alarm, prompting immediate attention from the neighbours. When the neighbours opened the door, they were shocked by the scene.

Mom was at work

They immediately informed the mother, who was at work and called her home immediately. Until the mother and father arrived, the neighbours kept the siblings with them. After the parents arrived, they went to the police station and filed a case against the accused under the POCSO Act. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. After returning home, the woman reported the incident to the Tilak Nagar police station on Sunday.

The mother informed the police, saying, she was on duty on Saturday. Around half past two in the afternoon, she received a call from a neighbour, who was very anxious and said something wrong had happened to her daughter. As soon as she reached home, both children were crying loudly. It's when the neighbours narrated the entire incident, the mother approached the police station.