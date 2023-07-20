 Indore: G-20 Countries Show Interest In E-Ashram Database, NCS Portal  
e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Indore / Indore: G-20 Countries Show Interest In E-Ashram Database, NCS Portal  

Indore: G-20 Countries Show Interest In E-Ashram Database, NCS Portal  

4th meeting of Employment Working Group of G-20 countries begins with Yoga session. 

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Indore: G-20 Countries Show Interest In E-Ashram Database, NCS Portal   | FP Photo
Indore: G-20 Countries Show Interest In E-Ashram Database, NCS Portal   | FP Photo
Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 4th Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting under India’s G-20 presidency began in the city on Wednesday with India making a presentation on e-Shram, the world’s largest database of unorganised workers and National Career Service Portal.

The presentation on e-shram and NCS portals was very well appreciated by the delegates. It will also be shared with the international delegates who expressed interest and curiosity on India’s achievement on these fronts. 

The two-day 4th EWG Meeting began in the Grand Hall of the beautifully decorated Brilliant Convention Centre on Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ

Indore: 8-Yr-Old's Conversion, Mother Too Named Accused Indore: 8-Yr-Old's Conversion, Mother Too Named Accused

In the opening session of the meeting, Arti Ahuja, secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment and the G20 EWG Chair welcomed the delegates and recapitulated the discussions and achievements made during the last three EWG meetings.

The delegates from co-chair countries, namely Indonesia and Brazil also made statements in the opening session and expressed their optimism about fruitful discussions.  

The ‘e-shram’ portal, displays data of unorganised labour as per their skills. In other sessions of the meeting, discussions took place on the draft ministerial declaration & outcome documents aimed at finalisation of these documents’ official sources said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Police Scan Bank Transactions; ATM Cards, Passbooks Recovered Bhopal: Police Scan Bank Transactions; ATM Cards, Passbooks Recovered

Yoga Takes Centre Stage 

Yoga has taken centre stage in the event. The delegates did yoga in their hotels in the morning. In addition, a short yoga stretching session was also organised during the meeting so that the participants feel refreshed. Later in the day, the delegates were taken on an excursion to the historical city Mandu. 

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Dastak Abhiyaan To Continue Till August 31 Madhya Pradesh: Dastak Abhiyaan To Continue Till August 31
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Indore: G-20 Countries Show Interest In E-Ashram Database, NCS Portal  
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: G-20 Countries Show Interest In E-Ashram Database, NCS Portal  

Indore: G-20 Countries Show Interest In E-Ashram Database, NCS Portal  

4th meeting of Employment Working Group of G-20 countries begins with Yoga session. 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Indore: G-20 Countries Show Interest In E-Ashram Database, NCS Portal   | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 4th Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting under India’s G-20 presidency began in the city on Wednesday with India making a presentation on e-Shram, the world’s largest database of unorganised workers and National Career Service Portal.

The presentation on e-shram and NCS portals was very well appreciated by the delegates. It will also be shared with the international delegates who expressed interest and curiosity on India’s achievement on these fronts. 

The two-day 4th EWG Meeting began in the Grand Hall of the beautifully decorated Brilliant Convention Centre on Wednesday morning.

Read Also
Indore: 8-Yr-Old's Conversion, Mother Too Named Accused
article-image

In the opening session of the meeting, Arti Ahuja, secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment and the G20 EWG Chair welcomed the delegates and recapitulated the discussions and achievements made during the last three EWG meetings.

The delegates from co-chair countries, namely Indonesia and Brazil also made statements in the opening session and expressed their optimism about fruitful discussions.  

The ‘e-shram’ portal, displays data of unorganised labour as per their skills. In other sessions of the meeting, discussions took place on the draft ministerial declaration & outcome documents aimed at finalisation of these documents’ official sources said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Police Scan Bank Transactions; ATM Cards, Passbooks Recovered
article-image

Yoga Takes Centre Stage 

Yoga has taken centre stage in the event. The delegates did yoga in their hotels in the morning. In addition, a short yoga stretching session was also organised during the meeting so that the participants feel refreshed. Later in the day, the delegates were taken on an excursion to the historical city Mandu. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Dastak Abhiyaan To Continue Till August 31
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: G-20 Countries Show Interest In E-Ashram Database, NCS Portal  

Indore: G-20 Countries Show Interest In E-Ashram Database, NCS Portal  

G-20: Labour & Employment Ministers Meeting From Today 

G-20: Labour & Employment Ministers Meeting From Today 

MP: Retd High Court Judge To Examine Irregularities In Patwari Recruitment Exam

MP: Retd High Court Judge To Examine Irregularities In Patwari Recruitment Exam

Indore: New Building & Platform To Come Up At Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station

Indore: New Building & Platform To Come Up At Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station

Indore: Property Dealer Who Had To Recover Crores Ends Life

Indore: Property Dealer Who Had To Recover Crores Ends Life