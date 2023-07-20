Indore: G-20 Countries Show Interest In E-Ashram Database, NCS Portal  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 4th Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting under India’s G-20 presidency began in the city on Wednesday with India making a presentation on e-Shram, the world’s largest database of unorganised workers and National Career Service Portal.

The presentation on e-shram and NCS portals was very well appreciated by the delegates. It will also be shared with the international delegates who expressed interest and curiosity on India’s achievement on these fronts.

The two-day 4th EWG Meeting began in the Grand Hall of the beautifully decorated Brilliant Convention Centre on Wednesday morning.

In the opening session of the meeting, Arti Ahuja, secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment and the G20 EWG Chair welcomed the delegates and recapitulated the discussions and achievements made during the last three EWG meetings.

The delegates from co-chair countries, namely Indonesia and Brazil also made statements in the opening session and expressed their optimism about fruitful discussions.

The ‘e-shram’ portal, displays data of unorganised labour as per their skills. In other sessions of the meeting, discussions took place on the draft ministerial declaration & outcome documents aimed at finalisation of these documents’ official sources said.

Yoga Takes Centre Stage

Yoga has taken centre stage in the event. The delegates did yoga in their hotels in the morning. In addition, a short yoga stretching session was also organised during the meeting so that the participants feel refreshed. Later in the day, the delegates were taken on an excursion to the historical city Mandu.

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:23 PM IST