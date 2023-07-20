Indore: 8-Yr-Old's Conversion, Mother Too Named Accused

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have on Wednesday added the name of the woman as an accused whose lover was arrested for changing the religion of her eight-year-old child in Khajrana area.

ACP (Khajrana) Jayant Rathore has confirmed that the name of the woman was also in the FIR after the arrest of her lover Iliyas from Khajrana area for allegedly changing the religion of the woman's eight-year-old son. The accused was arrested a couple of days ago and was sent to jail. During the investigation, the police found the role of the child’s mother in the case so her name was also added to the FIR and further investigation is underway.

Sources claimed that the woman was detained on Wednesday. However, police denied the same and said that a search is on for the woman.

It is noteworthy that the child's father, who resides in Rajasthan, got married with the accused woman in 2014. The woman gave birth to the child in 2015. The husband alleged that the woman had gone to her parents’ place in Shajapur in 2018. When he was taking her back to Rajasthan, she went missing from the bus. He lodged a missing report with the concerned police station when he woke up. The woman was traced by the police but she left the house and reportedly started living with Iliyas in the city.

