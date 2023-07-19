 Bhopal: Police Scan Bank Transactions; ATM Cards, Passbooks Recovered
Bhopal: Police Scan Bank Transactions; ATM Cards, Passbooks Recovered

The police have also recovered bank passbooks in which transactions worth lakhs of rupees have been mentioned.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The SIT, constituted to probe suicide of 38-year-old private company employee Bhupendra Vishwakarma and his wife, is examining the transactions made by him in his bank accounts.

Additional deputy commissioner of police of Zone-1 of Bhopal Shashank Singh told Free Press several ATM cards were recovered from Vishwakarma’s house during the probe.

The police have also recovered bank passbooks in which transactions worth lakhs of rupees have been mentioned. The police have contacted officials of banks where Vishwakarma had accounts to gather information about the transactions.

However, the investigation is moving at a snail’s pace at state cyber crime cell and the officials incharge of the case are either out of touch or are choosing to remain tight lipped over the follow-up. Additional director general of state cyber cell Yogendra Deshmukh was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.

article-image

