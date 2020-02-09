Indore: Drunken employee misbehaves with woman clerk in DAVV

DAVVIndore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is once again in news for a wrong reason. An employee in an inebriated condition barged into the chamber of a woman clerk and misbehaved with her.

As the woman pressed the panic button and other employees reached there and took the drunken employee away.

The university handed over the matter to Internal Complaint Committee which deals with harassment of woman and other cases.

As per sources, the incident took place on Monday at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), an entity of DAVV.