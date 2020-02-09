Indore: Drunken employee misbehaves with woman clerk in DAVV

DAVVIndore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is once again in news for a wrong reason. An employee in an inebriated condition barged into the chamber of a woman clerk and misbehaved with her.
As the woman pressed the panic button and other employees reached there and took the drunken employee away.
The university handed over the matter to Internal Complaint Committee which deals with harassment of woman and other cases.
As per sources, the incident took place on Monday at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), an entity of DAVV.
The woman clerk was working in her chamber when Class IV employee Arjun Nakwal reached there in an inebriated condition and started talking to her in derogatory language. The woman asked him to get out of her office but he got aggressive, and she had to shout for help.
On hearing her cries, Arjun’s wife, who also works in IET, and some other employees reached the scene only to find him talking nonsense and the woman clerk cowering in frightened.
They dragged him out of her chamber and took him to his quarter on IET campus. Since Arjun’s wife is an employee with IET, she has got a quarter on the campus.
After the incident, the victim gave a written complaint to the university administration which forwarded it to ICC which is probing the matter.
Pleads for mercy second day
When Arjun came back to his senses and came to know about the complaint being filed against him by the woman clerk, he reached her office and begged to be forgiven.
Arjun apologised for his actions saying that he considers her as a sister but she did not accept his apology.
Some employees also talked to the woman asking her to forgive him but she refused.
Not the first case
Arjun is known for misbehaving with colleagues, and his seniors. Following frequent complaints of his misbehaviour with seniors in an inebriated condition, the then vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad had removed Arjun from IET and attached him with the legal cell office on RNT Marg campus. But he still goes to IET as his quarter is located there.