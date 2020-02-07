Indore: In a first, DAVV bans single-use plastic on campuses

Indore: Known for many firsts, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya took a lead from its counterparts in the state by banning single use plastic on its campuses.

The move comes nearly four months after Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) imposed ban on single use plastic. However, the IMC has not banned plastic used for packing materials like mineral water, syrup, soft drinks etc.

DAVV went a step ahead of IMC and prohibited even use of mineral water bottles on both RNT Marg and UTD premises.

In an order dated February 6, registrar Anil Sharma stated that the single use plastic is completely banned on both the campuses of DAVV. The order mentions that even mineral water bottles used especially during the meeting times are banned.