Indore: In a first, DAVV bans single-use plastic on campuses

Indore: Known for many firsts, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya took a lead from its counterparts in the state by banning single use plastic on its campuses.
The move comes nearly four months after Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) imposed ban on single use plastic. However, the IMC has not banned plastic used for packing materials like mineral water, syrup, soft drinks etc.
DAVV went a step ahead of IMC and prohibited even use of mineral water bottles on both RNT Marg and UTD premises.
In an order dated February 6, registrar Anil Sharma stated that the single use plastic is completely banned on both the campuses of DAVV. The order mentions that even mineral water bottles used especially during the meeting times are banned.
The order also states that bouquets having plastic foils should not be used for welcoming guest in university functions.
Sharma stated that some alternative arrangements should be made for welcoming guests.
Indian Institute of Management Indore was first in the state to ban single use plastic including mineral water bottles. However, the DAVV is first university in the state to do so.
Soon, advisory to be issued to colleges
The university administration stated that they would make colleges under it to follow suit. An advisory would be issued to colleges affiliated to the DAVV to discourage or ban single use plastic on their campuses. Besides, the university would direct canteens on its UTD campus also not to use single use plastic.
