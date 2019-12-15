Indore: Peeping Tom held but hostellers silent on filing case

Indore: A day after Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) lodged a police complaint against a toilet cleaner for peeping into washroom of girls hostel while an inmate was taking a bath, police detained the accused but eye-witnesses went mum as they do not want any legal tangle.

"We have picked up Ankit Tamboli on the complaint of DAVV administration," said Bhawarkuna police station incharge Shukla.

He, however, said that the hostellers who were eye witnesses to the incident denied giving statements to police.

"We are seeing how we can proceed with the case. May be prohibitory action against the accused will be taken if no one student came forward to lodge an FIR," he added.

In a shocking incident, toilet cleaner Tamboli was found peeping into a washroom while an inmate was taking bath on December 7. On spotting him, other inmates raised an alarm prompting him to flee. However, the university swept the entire matter under the carpet to save its face.

Free Press exposed the incident and the shameful university officers who covered up the incident even though hostellers had seen a mobile phone in cleaner’s hand and suspected that he might have filmed the girl.

After the Free Press expose, the DAVV had lodged a police complaint , removed Chief warden Ajay Tiwari, constituted a police complaint and issued show cause notice to agency that had deployed male staff at the hostel .

Chief warden appointment in violation of norms: The appointment of Ajay Tiwari as chief warden two years ago by the then vice Chancellor Narendra Dhakad was in violation of norms. As per rules , only professor or associate professor can be appointed as chief warden but senior lecturer Tiwari was appointed as chief warden. He was removed from the post as Peeping Tom incident came to fore. Prof Shakti Banerjee , who was chief warden before Tiwari, was reappointed as chief warden .

Accused parents seek apology: Parents of Ankit Takniki, accused of peeping into bathroom while girl hostel was taking a bath , went to meet New Kamal Nehru Girls Hostel warden Namrata Sharma. They apologized to her for the act of their 24-year-old son. They reportedly also approached the hostellers and apologized for their son's act. They told the university administration that he was the sole bread earner of the family.

DAVV not having IDs of hostel staff: The DAVV is not having ID cards of any employees hired by contract agencies for hostel works. Sources said that the university never bothered to take ID cards ,like aadhar, election card or driving license from the contractors who employed staff in hostel works. The girl students said that there are male staff in mess of girls hostels but they do not know about them. They keep on changing , the hostellers added.