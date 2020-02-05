Indore: DAVV may give CET contract to NTA

Indore: Toeing the line of Delhi University and JNU University, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is likely to give contract of its national level common entrance test (CET) to National Testing Agency.
A meeting on CET has already been organised and another may be held soon wherein decision on giving contract to NTA can be taken.
The university used to hold CET in offline mode. In 2016, the then vice chancellor Narendra Dhakad scrapped the paper-pencil format of exam and opted for online exam. However, the move failed as the online exam was hit by technical glitches at two centres. At one centre, the exam was cancelled and held the following day.
Next year, online exam was marred by controversy as students alleged tampering with scores. In 2019, the online exam was again hit by technical glitches and for some courses it had to be cancelled. This failure to conduct entrance exam successfully led to ouster of Dhakad.
Taking a lesson from this, the DAVV is thinking of giving a contract to NTA, which is a central government agency. Registrar Anil Sharma hinted at holding CET online again but did not say to whom the contract would be given. He also stated that committee of CET and other entrance exam may be formed in a day or two.
