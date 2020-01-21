Indore: Irregularities at Tagore College, DAVV panel finds ‘ghost’ teachers

Indore: A committee constituted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to probe into allegations pertaining to Tagore Education College lacking adequate faculty and facilities, were shaken to the core during the inspection when they bumped into three female teachers in an auto-rickshaw asking passersby the way to the college campus.

It did not take long for the committee members of realise that the trio were ‘ghost’ teachers and were coming for the first time to the college simply to dupe the probe committee.

The committee mentioned this incident in its report submitted to the university and it came to light when the report was opened in the meeting of deans held on Tuesday.

The report revealed many other shortcomings in the college which offers MEd course and BEd course.

The committee found that the college does not have faculty under Code 28 norms, adequate books and computer lab to run the teacher education programmes.