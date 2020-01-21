Indore: Irregularities at Tagore College, DAVV panel finds ‘ghost’ teachers

Indore: A committee constituted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to probe into allegations pertaining to Tagore Education College lacking adequate faculty and facilities, were shaken to the core during the inspection when they bumped into three female teachers in an auto-rickshaw asking passersby the way to the college campus.
It did not take long for the committee members of realise that the trio were ‘ghost’ teachers and were coming for the first time to the college simply to dupe the probe committee.
The committee mentioned this incident in its report submitted to the university and it came to light when the report was opened in the meeting of deans held on Tuesday.
The report revealed many other shortcomings in the college which offers MEd course and BEd course.
The committee found that the college does not have faculty under Code 28 norms, adequate books and computer lab to run the teacher education programmes.
On the basis of the report, the meeting chaired by vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain decided to issue show-cause notice to the college as to why it should not be disaffiliated.
It was also decided that letters would be written to University Grants Commission for withdrawal of autonomous status to the college, and also the National Council for Teacher Education for derecognizing it.
A decision was also taken to request Department of Higher Education (DHE) to cancel no-objection certificate given to the college.
Incharge registrar Anil Sharma said they would also seek permission from the DHE for allowing the university to shift students of Tagore college to some other college.
Hunger strike continues
The indefinite hunger strike by three students of Tagore College at the university’s RNT Marg campus over non-fulfillment of their demand to shift all students of Tagore College to other college continued for the second day, on Tuesday.
Student leader Vivek Soni said they were informed that a show cause notice would be sent to the college on Wednesday.
“However, we have told the university authorities that our request is for shifting the students to other colleges. Until that happens, the strike will continue,” he added.
