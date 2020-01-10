Indore: DAVV releases record 23 results in two days

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has released as many as 23 results in 48 hours, breaking all previous records. The university declared 14 results on January 9 and nine results on January 10. On January 7 also, the university had released a dozen results. Only January 8 was a dry day as far as results’ announcement was concerned.

Mostly, the results are of MA third semester exams and review results. DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said there are clear and loud instructions from Raj Bhawan for timely exams and results. “We are trying to meet January 31 deadline to declare all pending results,” he said. As per information, around 40 results are still pending. The university is burning mid-night oil to deliver all the pending results by January end.

DAVV to hold yearly exams early this year

The DAVV has decided to hold UG final year exams this year so that enough time is available for evaluation of answer books. In a meeting held with principals of lead colleges, DAVV on Friday decided to hold undergraduate course exams from March first week. “While BA, BSc, BCom and BHSc final year exams would be held from March 1, first and second year examinations will start in March first week,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

He stated that post-graduate course exams for second and fourth semester would also start either in March or in April first week. The university has planned to complete summer season of exams by mid-May so that it can get enough time to evaluate answer books. The university wants to declare all the results of summer season by June 30 so that all students have results of qualifying exams before July 1.