Indore: DAVV decoding DHE’s letter on DET, candidates on tenterhooks

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is ‘decoding’ language used in the Department of Higher Education (DHE)’s letter pertaining to a complaint filed by former executive council member Ajay Chordia over doctoral entrance test (DET).

“We have received a letter from government which was related to DET. After complying with the orders by DHE, we will declare DET results tentatively by January 20,” said vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

Citing Chordia’s complaint, DHE on Tuesday directed DAVV registrar Anil Sharma to take necessary action as per rules.

In a letter addressed to the registrar, DHE stated that Chordia had complained of irrelevant question being asked in some subject papers in DET.

“He had demanded cancelling the exam for the papers in which out of syllabus questions were allegedly asked. Take the complaint into consideration and take necessary action as per rules,” the letter stated.

Chordia had filed a complaint with DAVV claiming that irrelevant questions were being asked in research methodology paper of 11 subjects during DET held on December 22.

The university did not consider his complaint as he did not take DET.

Sources said that the university is drawing interpretation from the language used in the DHE letter. The letter says that the action should be taken as per rules.

“The rules are for accepting objections from candidates who took exam. As Chordia did not take exam, his complaint does not hold any significance,” a professor said wishing anonymity.

However, there are some others who say that the DAVV can’t brush aside the complaint only on locus standi ground.

“It would have to clear the picture before the DHE over irrelevant questions issue,” they added.

No matter what, the candidates who have waited for DET for past one-and-half-year are on tenterhooks for last 20 days.