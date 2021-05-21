Indore: Don't skip jab slot, don't waste covid vaccines

Indore: If you get a slot to get the jab... take it. Don't skip it. If you do, you are spoiling someone else's chance to get inoculated and your absence will also tantamount to the wastage of the "costly" vaccine.



This is what happened again on Friday. Out of 14,450 people above 18 years of age who were supposed to be inoculated on Friday, 14,385 reached the ’altar’. As a result, 65 people not only didn’t reach the centre, but they also botched up the prospects of an equal number of people who failed to get a chance to get the jab job. The absence of 65 people also meant wastage of doses. It also means an economical loss to the state as well.

CALCULATING THE WASTE

“Due to people ‘missing’ their chance to get vaccinated, about two per cent of the total vaccine goes down the drain. A vial of COVISHIELD contains 10 doses while a vial of COVAXIN contains 20 doses. We cannot keep the vial open for more than four hours due to which the vaccine has to be thrown,” District Immunization Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said. He said they have started calling people an hour before closing the session to remind them about their slot being booked for vaccination. “Till May 21, we could vaccinate about 72,395 people above 18 years of age and the total wastage of vaccine would be about 1,447 doses i.e. 144 vials of COVISHIELD or 73 vials of COVAXIN,” Dr Jadia said.