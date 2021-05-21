Bhopal: Cops updating goonda list, crime rate expected to spurt after curfew is lifted

BHOPAL: The Bhopal police have begun preparations to check crime once the curfew is lifted.
Police believe that crimes like theft and loot will rise once the lockdown ends. Thus, the department is proactively taking steps to update their goonda list.
At present, police are not tracking the movement of most criminals as they are preoccupied with enforcing the corona curfew.
Police have made a fresh list of such criminals. The cops are seeking their updated details like new mobile number, friends, latest photograph, place of employment etc.
Besides, the cops are holding talks with members of local Shanti and Suraksha Samiti to improve their intelligence about the criminals.
The SHOs are questioning the criminals about what profession they are in now, or how many cases they are facing in other police stations and other necessary details. The department is regularly updating the list of 80 such criminals in a day.
Police have also released a helpline number, especially for elderly citizens, if they need any help. The cops from nearby police station will reach the elderly citizens and will create a safe environment for them, says a police official.
Besides, the helpline number will connect police with elderly citizens. Police officials say that such steps will enhance police presence around elderly residents. Anyone with some bad intention against elderly citizens will think twice before harming them, he says.
Superintendent of police (SP) North Vijay Kumar Khatri says they are quizzing at least two criminals in every police station.
This step will instil fear among the criminals who are planning for any such crime in the coming days.
He says the helpline will benefit the citizens who live alone. Our police will even help them in an emergency like hospitals or medical needs or even in placing online orders if they ask us for that.
