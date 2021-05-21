Indore: Doctors raise concern over self-testing kits, say people using them may hide positive status

Indore: While the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has given approval to the first self-testing kit of COVID-19 in a bid to early diagnose and treat the patients, city doctors appreciated the move to early diagnosis of disease but raised concern over the safety and disposal of the waste produced.

Experts believe that the kit will indeed help in shedding the burden of testing facilities and help in early diagnoses of the disease in regions with high positivity rate but it will also increase no reporting of the positive cases which increases chances of spread in infection.

“It is a good move by ICMR as such kits are being used in the US and UK. However, it will raise concern over its use and what when people do not report their positive status and continue to meet others. The kit will help in early diagnoses but the government should make people aware about it before giving it from over the counters,” National Chairman of IMA’s tobacco control committee Dr Dilip Acharya said.