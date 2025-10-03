 Indore Events Calendar For October 4-5 Weekend: Explore Rage Room, Standup By Vikas Kush Sharma, Clay Workshop & More
Indore Events Calendar For October 4-5 Weekend: Explore Rage Room, Standup By Vikas Kush Sharma, Clay Workshop & More

From Filmy Chokri’s live act to rage rooms and clay art; the city is buzzing with events from Oct 1–6

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Indore’s Events Calendar For October 1-6 2025: Indore Kicks Off With Laughter, Creativity And Stress Busting Fun |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): October is stepping in with a power-packed lineup of entertainment in Indore; from rib-tickling comedy to hands-on creativity and soulful healing!

The city is all set to host an exciting mix of live performances, workshops and feel-good experiences.

Ankita Shrivastav Live (Filmy Chokri) - India Tour

Brace yourself for moments of pure, family-safe comedy with Ankita. She makes everyone laugh from 'nani to nati,' without a single awkward moment.

Your mom will be her biggest fan by the end of the show. Don’t miss out book your seats and enjoy a laughter-filled family night.

Date: 4 October 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Ticket pricing: ₹499 onwards (as per)

Venue: Cafe Terazza, Indore

article-image

Halki Halki Fati? By Vikas Kush Sharma

The comedy wizard and Instagram’s most viral modern shayar is a master of crowd work and quick wit.

He turns awkward moments into laugh riots, especially when it comes to relationships.

From love gone wrong to dating blunders, he knows exactly how to make you relate and riot with laughter. Get ready to chuckle and possibly spill your drink watching him live.

Date: 5 October2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Ticket pricing: ₹499 onwards

Venue: WOW crest, Indore

Rage therapy

Smash. Heal. Transform. Feeling overwhelmed?

Here, you’re handed ceramic pots and full permission to break them; no guilt, just pure release.

But the journey doesn’t end there. Using Kintsugi, the Japanese art of golden repair, you’ll mend the broken pieces into something beautiful. Come unleash your anger, leave with strength. Chaos first, calm after.

Date: 5 October 2025

Time: 3:00 PM

Ticket pricing: ₹899 onwards

Venue: Tiny House Cafe, Indore

Mould it with clay

This workshop is all about diving in, getting your hands dirty and creating something that’s entirely yours.

With clay in hand, you’ll mould, shape and bring your ideas to life ; no rules, no pressure. Just pure, hands-on creativity and the joy of making something real.

Date: 5 October2025

Time: 3:30 PM

Duration: 2 hours

Ticket pricing: ₹449 onwards

Venue: Shamiyana Fine Dine, Indore

Acrylic Painting Workshop

Want to splash your emotions onto a canvas?

This acrylic painting workshop is for the curious. Experiment with bold colours and textured layers to create art that's messy, magical and completely of your vibe.

Date: 5 October2025

Time: 3:30 PM

Ticket pricing: ₹599 onwards

Duration: 2 hours

Venue: Shamiyana Fine Dine, Indore

Married Bachelor - Family friendly show by Gourav

Enjoy 75 minutes of family-friendly, clean comedy perfect for couples.

In Married Bachelor, Gourav hilariously expresses the journey from a carefree bachelor to an even more carefree husband.

With performances across India and Dubai, he achieved over 100 million views on YouTube, OTT and TV.

Date: 5 October2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Ticket pricing: ₹249 onwards

Venue: Cafe Terazza Indore

Shamik Chakrabarti Live

Fresh from Edinburgh Fringe and Soho Theatre London, Shamik brings appearances on his biggest India tour yet!

Expect all-new jokes, different from his online clips. Whether it’s your first time or a repeat visit, his dry humour will have you laughing and crying happy tears. Don’t miss it live.

Date: 5 October 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Ticket pricing: ₹499 onwards

Venue: Papaya tree hotel, Indore

